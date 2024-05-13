PFC budget proposals sent to Punjab govt, says Mian Kashif

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has sent a set of 20 comprehensive and viable budget proposals to the Punjab government strategically designed to invigorate the furniture industry and elevate its status through various growth-oriented measures. Chairing the council’s board of directors (BoD) meeting here Sunday, the PFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the proposals underscore our commitment to leveraging governmental support to bolster furniture exports, which play a crucial role in driving economic development and creating employment opportunities. Through targeted initiatives and policy interventions, PFC envisions a thriving furniture sector capable of meeting international standards and satisfying diverse market demands, he maintained. By advocating for industry status, PFC aims to position the furniture sector as a pivotal contributor to Pakistan’s economy, thereby fostering its growth and competitiveness on a global scale. Granting industry status would not only enhance the sector’s visibility but also provide it with access to necessary resources and incentives, facilitating expansion and innovation within the industry, he added. PFC proactive engagement with the Punjab government reflects dedication to advancing the interests of the furniture industry and underscores the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in achieving sustainable economic growth, he concluded.