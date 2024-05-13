Pir Pagara’s cousin Qaim Rashidi joins PPP

KARACHI - Qaim Shah Rashidi, the cousin of Pir Pagara, the head of the Functional League has joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP. Shah Rashidi announced his decision regarding joining of PPP during a meeting with PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmad Khoro. Qaim Shah Rashidi said he was joining PPP as he had trust over the leadership of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto.

On the occasion, Nisar Khoro welcomed Qaim Shah Rashidi in the PPP and hoped Qaim Shah will play his role to strengthen the party. Nisar Khoro on the occasion told media that there was a demand from the federal government to follow the 18th constitutional amendment and abolish the seven ministries in the federation and hand them over to the provinces.

This will reduce the burden on the federal treasury by more than $300 billion.