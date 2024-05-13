Monday, May 13, 2024
PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent

PM directs to use technology for making wheat procurement process transparent
Web Desk
12:32 PM | May 13, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to use technology to make the wheat procurement process clean and transparent.

Chairing a meeting regarding wheat stocks in Lahore, he said a mobile phone application should be developed in this regard. 

The Prime Minister ordered the suspension of the Managing Director and the General Manager Procurement of PASSCO for not following the instructions regarding the use of technology in the wheat procurement process and for being negligent in this regard.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to conduct a third party audit of PASSCO's stock. He said insurance of crops should be ensured for economic security of farmers.

The Prime Minister directed PASSCO to procure four lakh metric tons of additional wheat in a transparent and efficient manner.  Farmer's loss will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He said good performing PASSCO centers and officers will be selected and recognized at government level.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking every possible step to ensure food security in the country and that all out measures will be taken for the prosperity of farmers.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

