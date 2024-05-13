PM Shehbaz urges AJK govt to resolve issues through dialogue

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged all parties in Azad Kashmir to resort to peaceful course of action for resolution of their demands.

In a message on social media platform X, he said he has talked to Prime Minister Azad Kashmir and directed the PML-N office bearers in AJK to talk to leaders of action committee.

Expressing deep concern over the situation in Azad Kashmir, Shehbaz Sharif said discussions and peaceful protests are beauty of democracy, but there should be no tolerance for taking law into hands and damaging government properties.

He expressed the hope that despite political point scoring and efforts of detractors, the matter will be settled soon.

The prime minister lamented how some elements always rush in situations of dissent to score political points.