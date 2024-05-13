Monday, May 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PM Shehbaz urges AJK govt to resolve issues through dialogue

PM Shehbaz urges AJK govt to resolve issues through dialogue
Web Desk
2:02 AM | May 13, 2024
National

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged all parties in Azad Kashmir to resort to peaceful course of action for resolution of their demands.

In a message on social media platform X, he said he has talked to Prime Minister Azad Kashmir and directed the PML-N office bearers in AJK to talk to leaders of action committee.

Expressing deep concern over the situation in Azad Kashmir, Shehbaz Sharif said discussions and peaceful protests are beauty of democracy, but there should be no tolerance for taking law into hands and damaging government properties.

He expressed the hope that despite political point scoring and efforts of detractors, the matter will be settled soon.

The prime minister lamented how some elements always rush in situations of dissent to score political points.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1715497357.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024