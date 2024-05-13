PM urges for talks to resolve AJK tensions

After two-day violent clashes in Muzaffarabad, Shehbaz summons high-level meeting in Islamabad today to discuss AJK electricity, provision of wheat and wheat flour to the Valley President urges to resolve issues in AJK through talks.

Muzaffarabad, ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), urging all parties to adopt a peaceful course of action to resolve their demands. The AJK government meanwhile withdrew the Rangers called out earlier to control the protestors in the AJK capital though more groups of people from other cities are still heading towards the city to join the protests.

AJK witnessed violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory on Friday and Saturday, which left at least one police official dead and more than 90 others injured.

The prime minister emphasized that while debate, discussion, and peaceful protests were beauties of democracy, there was no tolerance for taking the law into one’s own hands and damaging government properties.

“Unfortunately in situations of chaos and dissent, there are always some, who rush in to score political points,” he wrote on his X timeline. He also spoke to the Prime Minister of AJK and directed all PML-N office bearers in the region to engage with the leaders of the action committee to find a peaceful resolution.

“Despite the efforts of detractors, the matter is expected to be settled soon,” he said. The PM also summoned a high-level meeting in Islamabad today on the deteriorating law and order situation in AJK. Credible sources told The Nation that the meeting would discuss the demands of the protestors including relief in high power tariff and sky rocketing price of wheat flour across AJK.

AJK Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Chaudhry, IG Police AJK, Chief Secretary AJK, federal cabinet members, secretary Interior Ministry, representatives of security and intelligence agencies, Secretaries of Finance and Economic Affairs Division would attend the meeting.

The meeting would be briefed about power tariff for people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as the provision of wheat and wheat flour to AJK.

The meeting is expected to take some urgent decision for the provision of economic relief to the people.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari also urged all the stakeholders to exercise restraint and resolve the issues in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through dialogue and mutual consultation. However, he said that the demands of the people of AJK should be addressed as per law.

The President expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of members of the AJK Legislative Assembly belonging to Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He added that the political parties, state institutions and the people of AJK should act responsibly so that hostile elements could not exploit the situation to their benefit.

The delegation briefed the President about recent happenings and unfortunate developments in AJK.

He said that he would take up the grievances of the people of AJK with the Prime Minister of Pakistan to find a way out of the current situation.

The President emphasized that priority should be accorded to the socio-economic uplift of AJK, with special focus on the development of health, education, tourism and infrastructure.

He underlined the need to bring the far-flung areas at par with other developed areas of the country.

The President regretted the current situation and offered condolences over the unfortunate death of the police officer and prayed for swift recovery of all those who were injured in recent clashes.

Earlier in the day, the JAAC and the AJK government held negotiations to end protests in the region, however, the talks ended in deadlock.

According to sources, the AJK government is mulling to suspend mobile and internet services in the region for two days amid violent protests.

Earlier, mobile phone and internet services were suspended in different parts of AJK including Bhimber, Bagh Towns and Mirpur.

An official notification issued by the AJK government said schools and offices in the state will remain closed today.

Earlier, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said that the government was ready to give related relief in electricity and wheat flour prices after violent protests.

“The government held negotiations with the JAAC and we reached to an agreement which we are determined to implement,” assured PM Haq.

Speaking about the incident, PM Haq said that a cop was martyred due to the protests, however, the AJK police are showing patience during the siege and arson.

“We are ready to talk with JAAC at any level and the demands related to the Government of Pakistan will be raised before the federation,” said the prime minister.

The AJK PM said that the JAAC announced a long march for their demands, however, there were some miscreants among the protestors. “The government ensured that no force was used during the protest,” he said.

The premier said that public security was their priority and the AJK administration showed patience, adding that propaganda was being spread on social media.

PM Haq assured that in order to provide relief in wheat flour and electricity prices, the government will even slash the development budget if they have to.