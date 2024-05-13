Monday, May 13, 2024
Police round up 2 suspects injured in encounter

APP
May 13, 2024
Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Two suspects sustained gunshot injuries in an exchange of fire with a team of the City police station in the street located behind the St Mary’s School on the Station Road. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the police signaled 3 persons riding on a motorbike to stop for checking. However, he added, the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the police. He claimed that 2 suspects, later identified as Waqas Rajput and Manu Kolhi, sustained gunshot injuries in the return fire in their legs while their third accomplice escaped on the motorbike. He told that the police rounded up the injured suspects and shifted them to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). The spokesman claimed that the arrested suspects were street criminals who allegedly perpetrated several street crimes in the city. He told that the police were also checking their previous criminal records.

APP

