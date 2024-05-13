Monday, May 13, 2024
PPP workers sacrificed lives for sake of democracy on May 12: Ziaul Hasan Lanjar

APP
May 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -    Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Sunday said that the workers including of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) sacrificed their lives only for the sake of democracy on May 12. In his message on the tragedy of May 12, he said that the workers, who laid down their lives for the sake of democracy on the day would always be remembered. He said that a dictator fanned the flames of bigotry and bigotry turned Karachi red. The Home Minister Lanjar said that the PPP workers did not bow before the dictator for the survival and democracy.  He said, ‘We have to take account of elements that exhibit negative character and action.’ He said that the policy of reconciliation, intellectual harmony and politics of brotherhood was very important for the country. The Minister said that If we did not learn from the sad incidents of the past then the  difficult situations would follow us everywhere. He said that they all had to work together for the development, prosperity and welfare of the people and the country.

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715565545.jpg

