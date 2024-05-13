PRA accelerates operation against tax defaulters

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Rawalpindi Commissionerate has intensified its ongoing campaign against tax defaulters.

According to a PRA spokesman, the authority sealed a manpower recruitment agent’s office for non-payment of taxes amounting to over Rs 3.3 million. The authority is taking action in accordance with the law against the defaulters. The spokesman stated that the action against tax defaulters would continue without discrimination. The manpower recruitment agent, located in the commercial market, owed more than Rs 3.3 million in taxes, and PRA took action accordingly. PRA’s Rawalpindi office had issued recovery notices to the manpower recruitment agent and attempted to collect the tax.

Despite issuing several notices, the tax was not deposited. PRA managed to recover Rs 2.5 million in taxes through its actions. The recruitment agent’s office was sealed in the presence of the enforcement officer. The operation was conducted on the instructions of the Chairman of PRA and the Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division.