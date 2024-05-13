Monday, May 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PRA accelerates operation against tax defaulters

APP
May 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI   -   Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Rawalpindi Commissionerate has intensified its ongoing campaign against tax defaulters.

According to a PRA spokesman, the authority sealed a manpower recruitment agent’s office for non-payment of taxes amounting to over Rs 3.3 million. The authority is taking action in accordance with the law against the defaulters. The spokesman stated that the action against tax defaulters would continue without discrimination. The manpower recruitment agent, located in the commercial market, owed more than Rs 3.3 million in taxes, and PRA took action accordingly. PRA’s Rawalpindi office had issued recovery notices to the manpower recruitment agent and attempted to collect the tax.

Despite issuing several notices, the tax was not deposited. PRA managed to recover Rs 2.5 million in taxes through its actions. The recruitment agent’s office was sealed in the presence of the enforcement officer. The operation was conducted on the instructions of the Chairman of PRA and the Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division.

Autopsy fails to determine cause of housemaid’s death in Karachi

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024