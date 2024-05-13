Through this letter, I would like to draw the attention towards the critical public policy issues in Pakistan that require immediate attention. Firstly, the education sector continues to face significant challenges, with millions of children out of school and disparities in educational quality between urban and rural areas. It is essential for policymakers to prioritise education reform, ensuring equitable access to quality education for all children across the country.

Secondly, the healthcare system in Pakistan is strained, with inadequate access to essential services. Urgent investment and policy reforms are needed to strengthen healthcare infrastructure, enhance the quality of care, and ensure healthcare services are accessible to every citizen.

Lastly, addressing unemployment and underemployment, especially among the youth, is crucial for economic development and social stability. Policies should focus on creating job opportunities, promoting entrepreneurship, and enhancing skills training to empower the workforce and drive inclusive growth.

I urge policymakers and stakeholders to prioritise these pressing issues and work towards comprehensive and sustainable solutions for a better future for Pakistan.

MUSTAFA ABID,

Karachi.