Punjab food authority seizes fake cold drinks

ATTOCK - Punjab Food Authority in Attock has intercepted a large quantity of fake carbonated cold drinks from a van within the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal Sardar police station. A case under the Food Authority Act 2011-23-26 has been registered. Samples of the counterfeit drinks have been dispatched to the Punjab Food Authority Lab in Lahore for analysis. Following a complaint from Assistant Food Safety Officer Muhammad Zahid, Hasanabdal police have filed an FIR against Rashid Ahmad (the driver of the vehicle) and Awais Nawaz (the supplier of the fake cold drinks).

According to a Food Authority official, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the crime scene.