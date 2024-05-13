Punjab Police arrest another dangerous fugitive

LAHORE - Punjab Police has arrested another dangerous fugitive from Malaysia wanted for the last 10 years in the murder case. Muhammad Tauqeer, proclaimed offender, killed a citizen in the jurisdiction of Dhule police station Gujranwala in 2014, the criminal was wanted by the Punjab Police for last 10 years. The proclaimed offender was traced and arrested from Malaysia by the Special Operations Cell with the help of Interpol Islamabad, the accused Muhammad Tauqeer was transferred to Pakistan after completing the legal process.

The Gujranwala police team took the criminal Muhammad Tauqeer into custody at the Lahore airport.

The total number of criminals arrested from abroad this year has reached to 31.

IG Punjab appreciated the CPO Gujranwala Rana Ayaz Saleem and the police team for arresting dangerous proclaimed offender from abroad.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the accused should be punished after completing the legal proceedings soon. IG Punjab further said that as many fugitives should be arrested and brought back with the help of Interpol, FIA and other relevant departments.