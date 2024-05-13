Punjab Sports Minister announces Rs2mln for finalist hockey team

LAHORE - Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar has announced a reward of Rs 2 million. This announcement came after the team’s spirited effort led them to secure a second-place finish in the tournament, marking a significant achievement after several years. Faisal Khokhar expressed his enthusiasm and pride in the team’s achievement, saying, “With zeal, passion, and hard work, our national team has once again raised our national flag on the global stage.” He further congratulated the team, saying, “On behalf of the nation, I extend congratulations and commendations for your splendid performance.” Highlighting the government’s commitment to sports, Khokhar added: “The day is not far when our national sport, hockey, will shine once again on the world stage. The government of Punjab will continue to take every possible measure to restore the glory of our national sport.”