Rs1m fine imposed on units for polluting environment

FAISALABAD - The Environment Protection Department has imposed a fine of Rs.1 million on a factory and four brick kilns on the charges of polluting the environment. Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa in a statement said here on Sunday that environment protection teams checked various factories, mills and bricks kilns in Faisalabad and found four kilns and a dyeing factory involved in emitting excessive smoke direct into the air and polluting the environment.

Therefore, the environment team imposed a fine of Rs.200,000 on the dyeing factory situated at Sargodha Road near Samana Bridge whereas a Rs.800,000 fine was imposed on the owners of four kiln houses situated in Chak No.237-GB Bucheki Road, in Chak No.656/7-GB, in Chak No.566-GB and in Chak No.3-JB on Bypass Sargodha Road.

The teams also got a case registered with Nishatabad police station against the owner of one brick kiln because it was being operated without zigzag technology in Chak No.30-JB, he added.

DC promises to resolve issues of special education centres

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has promised to resolve genuine problems of special education centres on a top priority.

Presiding over a meeting, he took a briefing about the availability of necessary facilities in the special education centers and said that the district administration would take solid steps for the provision of quality education in the centers in addition to redressing the issue of missing facilities.

The available resources would also be utilized in a better way to improve the overall condition of Special Education Centers, he added.