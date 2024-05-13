Several injured in roof collapse incidents

SARGODHA - Several people including women and children were injured in roof collapse incidents on Sunday .

According to the details, torrential rain and thunderstorm started in the late evening in tehsil Sillanwali, Bhera, Bhalwal, Sahiwal and Shahpur and many other areas of Sargodha.

Trees, billboards and electricity poles fell down due to thunderstorms and many links roads were blocked. Fortunately, no causality was reported during the heavy downpour and windstorm in the Sargodha division. According to the the Met department, rain-thundershowers associated with gusty winds are expected at many places in Sargodha division during the next 24 hours.

Shopkeepers fined for overcharging

Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zohaib Shafi inspected several markets, brick kilns and medical stores on Sunday to check violations.

During his visit, various traders were found violating notified prices and overcharging the public, who were fined accordingly. Violators included different fruit vendors and grocery shops and two brick kilns were fined Rs218,500. The AC warned the owners of shops against selling commodities at high rates. He also emphasized the general public to be vigilant in this regard and ask vendors to show the rate list and then purchase commodities at notified rates. Later, he visited the Rural Health Centre Shahpur and Government Girl High School Jhawrian where he reviewed the provision of basic facilities.