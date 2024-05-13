SNGPL win President’s Cup Grade-I 2023-24

LAHORE - Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) thumped Higher Education Commission (HEC) by eight wickets to win the final of the President’s Cup Grade-I 2023-24 here at Gaddafi Stadiumon Sunday.

Haseebullah compiled his eighth List A century to drive SNGPL’s flawless chase of the 190-run target. The left-handed opening batter hit an undefeated 101 off 79 deliveries featuring 13 boundaries and three maximums as his side scaled the target inside 26.3 overs.

Abdullah Shafique (36, 46b, 3x4s, 1x6) and Omair Bin Yousuf (26, 19b, 3x4s, 1x6) were the only SNGPL batters to be dismissed while Saud Shakeel (20 not out, 15b, 2x4s, 1x6) accompanied Haseebullah till the end of the game.Mohammad Junaid and Aqib Liaqat claimed a wicket each, giving away 39 and 44 runs respectively.

Earlier, HEC stumbled and failed to post an imposing total owing to regular blows. Six batters were sent back to the hut before HEC crossed the 100-run mark, following which they were reduced to 129-7 in 31.5 overs.The lower-order showed some resistance with Muhammad Ghazi Ghori top-scoring with 30 off 49 balls while Shahid Aziz (25, 20b, 1x4, 2x6s), and Waseem Akram (20, 27b, 2x4s) also chipped in with small contributions.Bilawal Bhatti was SNGPL’s most prolific bowler with figures of 3-37, and the trio of Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani and Yasir Shah took two wickets each to skittle HEC for 189 in 45.4 overs.

Scores in Brief

SNGPL 194-2, 26.3 overs (Haseebullah 101 not out, Abdullah Shafique 36)beatHEC 189 all out, 45.4 overs (M Ghazi Ghori 30, Shahid Aziz 25, M Junaid 25; Bilawal Bhatti 3-37, M Ali 2-34, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-38, Yasir Shah 2-38) by 8 wickets.

Haseebullah (SNGPL)emerged as player of the final, Abdullah Shafique (SNGPL), 344 runs and 11 catches, player of the tournament, Hussain Talat (Ghani Glass), 364 runs, best batter of the tournament, Shahnawaz Dahani (SNGPL), 19 wickets, best bowler of the tournament and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (HEC), 10 dismissals as the best wicketkeeper of the tournament.

