Sukkur Commissioner chairs meeting with all revenue officers

May 13, 2024
SUKKUR   -    The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs), ADCs, and Assistant Commissioners of Sukkur division.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, the Commissioner explained key performance indicators for DCs, ADCs and ACs and emphasised upon public service delivery. The Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) include coordination with all departments at district and taluka level,revenue record  matters including revenue recoveries, land acquisition, change of foti khata and public welfare steps include price control, removal of encroachments, visits to examination centres and health facilities, development schemes, role in Polio eradication and strengthening essential immunization of eligible children. He directed the district and taluka officers to give proper time to public and solve their genuine revenue related and other routine issues without any delays.

He decided that the performance of officers would be judged every month on the basis of KPIs and their performance evaluation reports would be sent to honorable Chief Secretary Sindh on regular basis.

