Teachers Panel sweeps ASA election at IIUI

ISLAMABAD - Teachers Panel clinched victory in the Academic Staff Association (ASA) annual election at International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), securing 241 votes against 153 votes garnered by The Academicians, their electoral rivals.

Professor Dr. Tariq Javed from the Faculty of Science emerged as the President of the Association, with Dr. Faizur Raheem from the International Institute of Islamic Economics elected as the Secretary General.

Dr. Abid Masood from the Faculty of Languages and Literature and Dr. Ambreen Abbasi from the Faculty of Shariah and Law secured the slots of Vice President for the Male and Female Campuses, respectively. Other cabinet members include Dr. Muhammad Imran and Ms. Kiran Kiani as Joint Secretaries, Dr. Ahmad Hammad as Secretary Finance, Mr. Ihsan Malik as Secretary Information (Male), and Dr. Sumera Saghir Ahmad as Secretary Information (Female). Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support, newly elected President Professor Dr. Tariq Javed assured the IIUI academic community of his dedication to resolving outstanding issues. He thanked the outgoing cabinet members and highlighted the continuity of policies desired by the community.

With a lead of 88 votes, the IIUI community’s trust in the Teachers Panel’s leadership was evident, signaling a desire for the continuation of previous policies. The new cabinet pledges to fulfill promises and uphold the rule of law while preserving the university’s International and Islamic identity.