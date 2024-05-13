The Path Ahead

Yong Ye, the Asian Development Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan, made some very apt assessments of the nation’s economic landscape, and the analysis has accurately presented the story of all the strides we have made thus far, along with the hurdles that we have yet to overcome.

One thing is for certain – the current government’s reform policies have been hugely successful, and though there are persistent challenges ahead, we seem to be on the right track. The government’s resolute stance in engaging with the IMF has yielded tangible results – our foreign exchange reserves have been stabilized from $4.4 billion to $9 billion, a massive accomplishment considering where we were a year ago. The government’s proactive measures have produced record highs in the PSX and improved investor sentiments. That being said, this will only avert immediate crises, whereas sustained fiscal prudence for long-term stability is the real challenge. Effective implementation is how we have gotten this far, and it will be the biggest challenge moving forward. Despite knowing the reforms we know are necessary, the perennial challenge lies in translating our intentions into actions. Initiatives by the SIFC have been massive in attracting this foreign investment, but we still have a spectre of past setbacks, as exemplified by fiascos like the Reko Diq project, where we have had massive areas of potential for growth and exploration, held back by poor management. Restoring international trust will require us to avoid repeating such mistakes of the past.

Another area in need of expedited action is the government’s pursuit of privatization and expanding our tax base. Privatizing our problematic SOEs like PIA, holds immense potential for unlocking dormant resources and fostering some much-needed efficiency in the nation. Similarly, reorganizing the FBR to ensnare powerful industries like big tobacco in the tax net will be imperative to bolster our revenue streams. Follow Yong Ye’s sentiment, we need a cultural shift to be promoted by the PMLN government moving forward as well. We have been far too focused on investing, particularly in real estate, whilst neglecting our industry and commerce. Unlike the short-term gains and purely monetary gain that citizens enjoy from dumping their cash into real-estate, production sectors will stimulate job creation and innovation – a real source of long-term viability.

The journey ahead is clearly arduous, but the PMLN government cannot afford to rest on its laurels. It is time to seize this momentum and solidify our gains. Perseverance and pragmatism shall be our guiding lights now.