Monday, May 13, 2024
Tourist influx makes Patriata chairlift central amusement point

APP
May 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI    -   With the variant weather affecting the twin cities, a significant number of tourists flocked to Murree from neighboring areas to enjoy the Patriata chairlift central in its picturesque environment.

Regional Manager of Patriata Chairlift, Moazzam Nazir, engaged with the visiting tourist cluster on Sunday, inquiring about the facilities provided to them. He assured them that TDCP had made the best arrangements for their comfort.

“Tourists are our asset,” Nazir stated, emphasizing that practical steps were being taken by TDCP to further promote tourism in Murree. The tourists expressed their appreciation for the arrangements made by TDCP. Some commended the organized traffic flow, while others praised the excellent cleanliness maintained by the administration.

The regional manager pledged to implement further improvements in various arrangements to ensure tourists continue to enjoy the spacious surroundings of Murree.

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715572001.jpg

