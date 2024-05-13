Monday, May 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Unconditional talks only way to move forward: Rana Sanaullah

| Says government trying to convince Pakistan People’s Party to join cabinet

Unconditional talks only way to move forward: Rana Sanaullah
Agencies
May 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD    -   Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Sunday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was committed to resolving all issues through political dialogue.

He said government was prepared for a comprehensive dialogue with all political leaders. Talking to a private news channel, he said that grand dialogue with the all political parties was needed to fostering a conducive environment for national progress. “The unconditional talks were the only way to move forward and address the critical challenges”, he said.

Sanaullah said the government was trying to convince the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to join the cabinet and play its role in the country’s development. He said, “In my personal assessment, the PPP will join the cabinet.” Responding to a query, he stated that Nawaz Sharif was likely to be elected as the president of the party in the upcoming general council meeting, scheduled for May 28. He mentioned Shehbaz Sharif’s expertise in running a coalition government and managing allies effectively.

PM urges for talks to resolve AJK tensions

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1715565545.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024