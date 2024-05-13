WASA MD for expediting desilting operation

LAHORE - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to expedite ongoing desilting operation and to continue it more effectively. He reviewed arrangements prior to Monsoon season as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, told WASA sources here. MD also directed to complete all arrangements prior to monsoon season. He said all directors should ensure cleaning of floating material. He underlined the need to start awareness campaign in adjoining areas of all drains so that people throw garbage in waste collection bins.

Ghufran Ahmad said heavy fine would be imposed on those who would throw garbage in drain lines besides taking legal action against them.