ISLAMABAD-Two more people were tested Covid-19 positive during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,709.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority, here on Saturday, the infected cases included 44,079 from Rawalpindi and 3,630 from other districts.

Among the new cases, one of each case had arrived from Rawal Town and the Islamabad area.

“Presently, 11 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at any district health facility,” the report added.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had been jabbed against Covid-19 across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, the District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,016 samples were collected, out of which 1,014 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.21 per cent.