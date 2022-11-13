Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 3866 contenders submitted nomination papers in the Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] for LG elections over 101 Union council of federal government. The scrutiny over nomination papers will start on November 14 and finalized on November 18. According to the details,the 3866 candidates submitted the papers in six categories including Chairman, General member, lady member and others. 537 members submitted nomination for the seat of chairman and 1945 on the seat of general manager.