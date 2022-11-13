Share:

QUETTA - Under the aegis of Balochistan Sports and Youth Affairs Department and Balochistan Boxing Association, the 39th Men’s and 3rd Women’s National Championship will take place in Quetta from November 24 to 29. “More than three hundred men and women athletes and officials from various departments, including Army, Wapda, Navy, Police, will participate in the first Boxing National Championship to be held in Balochistan,” a handout issued here said. All the championship matches will be held at PSB Hall Ayub Sports Complex. The teams will arrive in Quetta on Nov 23 while the closing ceremony will be held on Nov 29. It further noted that the players will be provided with the best residential transportation and other facilities during the championship.

It’s worth mentioning here that the National Boxing Championship is going to be organized for the first time in Balochistan. It is hoped that this event will be a milestone in Balochistan and Pakistan.