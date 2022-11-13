Share:

QUETTA - Acting Loralai Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamil Baloch died in a road accident near Benazir Flyover area of Quetta on Saturday. According to detail, Jamil Baloch, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Loralai, who had been serving as Acting Deputy Commissioner, Loralai, died in a road accident near Benazir Flyover area of the provincial capital. Police reached the site of the accident and shifted the body to Sandeman Provincial Hospital, Quetta. The body was handed to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities. According to police, overspeeding vehicle of the deceased was collided with pillar of Benazir Flyover. CM BIZENJO GRIEVED OVER ACTING LORALAI DC’S DEMISE Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of acting Loralai Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jameel Ahmed Rand. The acting deputy commissioner had passed away in a traffic accident on Benazir Flyover Spiny Road, Quetta. The chief minister in his condolence message, issued on Saturday, said that the deceased was an intelligent and hardworking government officer. He expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed may Allah Almighty grant the deceased high place in heaven and patience to the bereaved family.