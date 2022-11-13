Share:

MARDAN - all pakistan paramedical staff Federation (appsF) Central president, sharaftullah Yousafzai, strongly denounced the sindh government’s use of violence and water cannons during the doctors’ and paramedics’ peaceful protest and urged pakistan people’s party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take appropriate action. Talking to reporters, sharafat Yousafzai revealed that the staff of the health department, including physicians, nurses, and paramedics, planned a peaceful protest to demand their rights. The people’s party, he claimed, declares itself to be democratic, so everyone has the right to exercise their rights through democratic means. however, the sindh government violated human rights and violated the constitution by using police force to disperse a peaceful demonstration of health department employees. he demanded strict legal action against the officers involved and against the sindh Chief Minister syed Murad ali shah and his irrepressible ministers, otherwise, the organizations of the health department will start a nationwide movement against the sindh government, he said.