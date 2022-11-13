Share:

KARACHI - A Karachi anti-terrorism court (ATC) indicted 15 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Ali Haider Zaidi and Khurrum Sher Zaman in a case pertaining to alleged vandalising during the party’s long march on May 25. The ATC heard two cases against PTI leaders on Saturday. PTI leaders Ali Haider Zaidi, Khurrum Sher Zaman, Jamal Siddiqui, Arsalan Taj Ghumman, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and others appeared before the court. Police officials submitted the charges against the accused, accusing them of arson, rioting, and attempted murder. Former federal minister Ali Zaidi, Khurram Sher Zaman, Bilal Ghaffar, Arslan Taj, Muhammad Ali, Jamal Siddiqui, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Mohsin Ali and Ashraf Ali have been nominated in cases registered under terrorism and attempt to murder charges at Soldier Bazar and Ferozabad police stations.