LAHORE-On Saturday, Avari Hotel Lahore entertained the guests with taste of the Jamaican theme dinner with a beautiful setting and an exemplary menu.

It was a tremendously exciting night for everyone. The extensive menu included authentic Jamaican dishes such as ‘Jamaican salad, hot pepper shrimps, oxtail stew, jamaican beef, mango cheese cake, Jamaican bulla cake and much more.

Avari Hotel Lahore is a leading 5 star hotel and has the best restaurants with different cuisines. Jamaican Nights will continue for the next six weeks, every Saturday night at Kim’s Restaurant.