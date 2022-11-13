Share:

DUBAI-Bahrainis headed to the polls Saturday but a ban on opposition candidates means the elections will bring no meaningful change despite a record number of people vying for seats, rights groups said. More than 330 candidates, including a record 73 women, are competing to join the 40-seat council of representatives -- the lower house of parliament that advises King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, who has ruled since his father died in March 1999. This is up from the 293 people -- including 41 women -- who ran for parliament in the last election in 2018.

Lines formed outside some of the kingdom’s 55 polling stations before they opened at 8:00 am (0500 GMT).