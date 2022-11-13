Share:

QUETTA - Social and political activists on Saturday said Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS) is playing pivotal role in the uplift of the Balochistan education. These views were expressed in a ceremony on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the varsity. They also termed the university as a standard teaching place for higher education. They also paid tribute to the faculty members and management whose tireless efforts and sincerity helped the university reaching this high standard. The chief guest said that this day was also a recognition of the talents of the intelligent and enthusiastic students of the university and was definitely a day of pride