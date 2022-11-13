Share:

The submission of nomination papers for the local body elections to be held on December 31 in the federal capital Islamabad has been completed on Sunday and 3866 candidates have submitted nomination papers on a total of 1211 seats.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), nomination papers of 537 candidates were submitted for 101 seats of chairman and vice chairman in local body elections in Islamabad. Besides that,1945 for 606 seats of general members, 546 female members for 202 seats and 344 candidates submitted nomination papers for 101 seats of youth members.

In addition, 348 candidates submitted nomination papers for 101 seats of Labor and farmer members, while nomination papers of 146 candidates were collected for 101 seats reserved for minorities.

ECP further stated that the list of candidates will be released on November 14 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will continue till November 18.