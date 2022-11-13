Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has started consultation process with judges of the top court in order to respond to the letter written by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for forming a judicial commission to investigate the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and the murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif. According to official sources, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has completed the consultations with all judges present in Islamabad. However, consultations with senior judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Ayesha Malik will be done on Monday. Justice Qazi Faez Isa is out of station and Justice Ayeha Malik is out of the country and both are expected to come back to Islamabad on the weekend. CJP will consult these two judges on the first working day of the next week, Monday. Sources further said that the two newly appointed judges Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi will also be consulted on Monday. After the consultation process, CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial will respond to the Prime Minister’s letters, they added. The allegations levelled by Imran Khan against PM Shehbaz Sharif, INTERIOR MINISTER and a senior security official for alleged assassination plot to kill him had triggered debate in the country as the government and Pakistan Army strongly the rejected the ‘baseless allegations.’