C-limate change is no longer some far off problem; it is happening here, it is happening now. Climate change is one of the biggest problem the whole world collectively facing. It is extremely harmful to the world as well as humans, it is quite challenging to control the climate change; however, it is not unmanageable. The deterioration of the Earth’s climate can be seen and felt most obsessively in South Asian countries like in Pakistan.

As one of the most heavily effected countries by climate change, Pakistan faces numerous economic, social, geographical and political problems. Already the hazardous impact of climate change in the form of flood and abnormal heat waves have climate precious lives.

ABIDA FATIMA,

Karachi.