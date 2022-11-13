Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has written a letter to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah, in which he has suggested to introduce teaching of Quran at educational institutions with translation.

The letter stated: “Alhamdulillah, Allah has blessed us with the Holy Quran which has been revealed for our guidance. Its understanding and observation will pave the way for our salvation on the Day of Judgment.” He said that if the general education is taught along with the Quranic teachings, it can help the children to differentiate between right and wrong. The letter further said that Quran should be included as a compulsory subject in educational institutions with translation for Muslim students. The governor said that in this regard, the system designed by the Punjab Education Department and the Federal Ministry of Education could also be seen.

He further said that it should be started at the primary level with Nazra and Tajweed teaching, then the same be made at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

The governor said that the teaching of Holy Quran would increase the value of our education system and for this purpose, orders might be issued to the relevant institutions.