Share:

LAHORE - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore Garrison on Saturday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ Monument and offered fateha. Army Chief inaugurated Lahore Garrison Institute for Special Education and visited various school facilities for special children. He also interacted with officers and men of Lahore Corps and Pakistan Rangers Punjab. During his farewell address, COAS lauded troops for their services to nation in the line of duty despite all odds. He appreciated their professionalism and devotion to the defence of motherland. He also inaugurated state of the art Hockey Arena, where he interacted with veteran hockey legends. COAS said that youth of Pakistan is our asset and such facilities are must to provide them an enabling environment to achieve excellence in sports. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Salman Fayyaz Ghani.