GILGIT - Concrete measures are underway to make district gilgit plastic-free, said Chief secretary gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen wani in an official statement to media here on saturday. he said that under his instructions, a meeting with gB Traders association and plastic Bags Importers association was held under Commissioner gilgit which was attended by DC gilgit and Director gB epa. he said that traders were convinced to stock out existing polythene bags and not to import anymore in gilgit. he said that traders would be given advantage by providing them business of alternatives like biodegradable bags, cloth and paper bags. The chief secretary said that awareness campaign would also be launched by Monday, adding that officials would arrange meetings with superstore and other stakeholders and owners to convince them to keep cloth and paper bags of their stores with green branding. GB cabinet approves Mou with NCa Chief secretary gilgit-Baltistan Muhiudeen wani on saturday said that gB cabinet has approved MoU with NCa pertaining to transfer of 35 kanals government land for establishment of NCa Campus. In an official statement to media he said that a block of polytechnic College gilgit will also be handed over to NCA for a specified period in accordance with mutual agreement to conduct various activities ranging from cultural shows to professional training. he said the NCa’s Board of Trustees will also have representation from gB from now on in any matter pertaining to the activities in the region.