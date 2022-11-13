Share:

RAWALPINDI - A court of law on Saturday sentenced a man to death for the murder of his ex-spouse Wajiha Swati, a US national of Pakistani origin. The court also sent two coaccused of the convicted killer behind the bars for seven years besides releasing three other accused in the high-profile murder case. The American Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) members and other officials of the US Embassy in Islamabad were also present in the court when the judge laid down the verdict and they hailed the decision. According to details, Additional District and Sessions (ASJ) Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka resumed hearing in the murder case after a team of Morgah police produced the accused including Rizwan Habib, the prime murder accused, his father Huriat Ullah, driver Sultan Ahmed, maid Zahida Yousaf and her husband Yousaf Masih. ASJ Muhammad Afzal Majoka convicted and sentenced Rizwan Habib to death for the murder of Wajiha Swati along with 17- year imprisonment. The killer was directed by the court to pay Rs 0.7m as compensation to the victim’s family. The court also awarded seven-year imprisonment to Huriat Ullah, father of killer, and driver Sultan Ahmed besides imposing Rs 100,000 fine on each for abetting the murder. Three other accused namely Zahida Yousaf, Yousaf Masih and Rashid Ahmed were acquitted due to lack of substantial evidence against them. Talat Zaidi Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of the accused while District Public Prosecutor Chaudhry Muhammad Yousaf, Waqar Sultani, Naumana Bashir and Amna Ashraf contested case on behalf of victim family. It may be noted that Wajiha Swati, an American national, went missing mysteriously soon after her arrival from the UK at New Islamabad International Airport on October 16, 2021.