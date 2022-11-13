Share:

LAKI MARWAT - Deputy Commissioner Fazal akbar on saturday directed the administration officials and Food Department to ensure availability of food items in abundance in bazaars and markets. he issued these directions during a meeting of the district price review committee at his office. Lakki Marwat AC Tariq Mehmood, Betanni tribal subdivision aC shaklil ahmad, additional aCs Ishaq ali Khan and Gohar ali, DFC aman Khan, tehsil municipal officers and representatives of traders and consumers bodies also attended the meeting. The District Food Controller aman Khan briefed the meeting about the prices and availability of essential commodities in markets. he also threw light on prices of various food items fixed by the price control committees in neighbouring Bannu, D I Khan and Karak districts