It comes to perhaps no one’s surprise that the local government elections in Sindh have been delayed yet again.

This is the fourth time that the elections have been delayed. Indeed the continuous postponed of the elections appear to have become a vicious cycle, with no end results for anybody. It must be questioned as to what the next avenue for accountability for this what has become a circus shall be, when the issue has been remarked on by the Sindh High Court itself. The Court expressed dissatisfaction over the postponement and instructed the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold elections since it is bound by law to do so, despite government intervention.

The postponement has become such a recurring experience that we find ourselves repeating the reasons for why the local government elections should be held instantly time and time again. These delays are unconditional and violate statutory law, particularly the Elections Act, 2017. According to the Elections Act, 2017, new elections must be held within 120 days of the expiry of the tenure of the last local government. There is a certain apprehension regarding any order of delay of local government elections considering that in the history of Pakistan, local bodies have never been awarded their due role and influence, and the number of local body elections conducted overall can be counted on one’s fingers. At a time when local bodies need to be empowered and strong local governance is the need of the hour, these delays are highly unfortunate.

This is extremely harmful for governance. This is a trend that we have been seeing for years now, and it must come to an end. Local governance is important and should be treated as such. The Court has commented on it, there has been public outrage over it but still these delays keep happening. These orders of delay by the government should be challenged and taken up by the courts or some other effective avenues for accountability and rectification of unnecessary and unjustifiable delays must take place within the government itself, since these theatrics are only making it unpopular.