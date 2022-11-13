Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator, Sindh government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday said that he will give good news to the people of Karachi next month regarding Karachi Circular Railway (KCR).

“In KP and Punjab, there is no gas load-shedding, while in Sindh, despite gas production in the province, there is load-shedding, which has badly affected the industries. We have to own Karachi. We all should work together for the development of this city,” the administrator expressed these views while addressing the industrialists and business community at FPCCI.

On the occasion, the officials of FPCCI and the industrial community expressed their gratitude to the administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that this city had seen good times and bad times, but once again we are trying to restore the lights of Karachi city. The master plan of Karachi should not have been changed during Naimatullah Khan’s era and commercialisation increased.

“Then Mustafa Kamal also did the same and the courts also declared these decisions as correct but today we all are suffering the consequences of those decisions. Now, the court said the same that commercialisation should not happen,” he added.

He said that the problems of Jodia Bazar and other commercial centres were pointed out, adding that he will go there himself. “When the government makes a policy, someone gets up and goes to court, someone reaches NAB. Along with politicians, bureaucracy and judiciary also have to correct themselves. Calling someone mafia will not change the system,” the administrator added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that transport was one area in which we had to move forward, adding that now modern buses have come and are plying across the city. He said that in coming days long lasting transport problems will be solved through biogas technology. He said that KCR has been included in the CPEC through the personal efforts of Sindh chief minister.

He said that when Imran Khan took KCR to Public Private Partnership, the project could not be completed.

He said that the work on Dhabeji Special Economic Zone will start in the next few months, adding that Sindh government and KMC stand with their business community. Speaking on gas load-shedding in Sindh, he said that gas load-shedding does not happen in KPK and Punjab. “Gas is not an issue in Punjab either but Sindh that supplies 60 percent of gas to the federation did not get its right,” he said.

In the recent past, those who served as MNAs and ministers in the federal government should be asked what they have done for the rights of their city and province. The administrator said that institutions will remain permanent, people keep coming and going. He said that KMC is a big institution of the city but no institution can run without money.

“When KMC gets funds from Sindh government, it runs. But I want to put the institution on its feet and for that I need the support of all of you, especially the business community,” he said. He said that KMC has an annual income of Rs160 million, asking how can a city with a population of 30 million be run with that amount. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that KPT was a defaulter of KMC for a long time. He said that he was grateful to Federal Minister Faisal Sabzwari who returned Rs230 million to KMC, adding that with the same money ICI, Dockyard Road, and other places are being worked on.