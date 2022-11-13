Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber pakhtunkhwa Minister for higher education Kamran Bangash while talking to the media, claimed that a fee reduction for the entrance exam for medical college admission will benefit poor students. he added that the Department of higher education of Khyber pakhtunkhwa took ground-breaking steps by lowering the entrance test fee from rs 6000 to rs 1000/- to motivate students and lessen the financial burden on parents of poor students. “Now the fee charged for the Medical Colleges entrance Test has been drastically reduced, rs 5000 would be reimbursed to each applicant who takes the entrance test for medical college admission”, he said. administered by the educational Testing and evaluation agency (eTea), the entrance exam for medical schools will be held at seven locations in Khyber pakhtunkhwa on sunday (today, November 13) in which out of 46,000 medical entrance test applicants, more than 28,000 are appearing from peshawar. The Medical Colleges entrance Test, according to Kamran Bangash, would last 210 minutes and have 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The candidate taking the test will be given a scanned copy of the original answer sheet rather than a carbon copy. The Minister said that the arrangements to facilitate the students have been made, and the test results will be communicated to the students within seven days.