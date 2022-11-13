Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Abdul Rashid Sulehria said that Election commission with strict security measures is all set to hold free and fair local government elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the 27th of this month. Talking to PTV, he said that all arrangements have been completed to ensure impartial local bodies polls aimed at shifting the power to the people at the grassroots level. He said that AJK’s progress is directly linked with the local government elections. He said more than 11,000 candidates including females are participating in LB polls in AJK.