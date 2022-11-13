Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the country could be stabilized through elections, not appointments.

Speaking to the media at Zaman Park Lahore, Fawad Chaudhary criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership over their political approach and the manner they are handling the prominent affairs related to the country.

He said that, “The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been in London for five days, these people are making the appointments controversial.”

Fawad added that it should not be the way these people are handling it. Stability in the country is not possible from appointments but from elections.