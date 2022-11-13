Share:

Peshawar - reiterating the stance of the pakistan Democratic Movement (pDM) regarding the holding of the next general election, Qaumi watan party (Qwp) Chairman aftab ahmad Khan sherpao saturday questioned the logic behind holding the long march towards Islamabad by the pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (pTI). “what does the pTI want to achieve through this march? If they want elections, these would be held after this government completes the remaining constitutional tenure,” he declared while speaking at a press conference in Charsadda. according to aftab sherpao, the pTI should better follow the procedure outlined in the constitution to overthrow a government rather than create anarchy by organising the so-called long march. On this occasion, pTI workers, including Musarrat Bibi, a member of the tehsil council, alamzeb Khan, Meraj Khan, and others, announced their departure from the party and joined the Qwp with their families. To appoint his “own man” as the new army chief, Imran Khan Niazi, according to the Qwp leader, was trying to make the appointment of the army chief problematic. he encouraged the coalition government to create a narrative to counter Imran Niazi’s propaganda and inform the public of his nefarious designs. aftab sherpao continued by stating that the nation could not afford confrontational politics because the people were dealing with record-high unemployment and skyrocketing inflation. he also claimed that the previous pTI government was to blame for the economy’s poor state due to its inept and inexperienced economic team. The Qwp leader held that political stability had to be attained before the economy could be rebuilt. he argued that the government’s inability to combat the rising inflation was the primary reason the pDM candidates lost the most recent by-elections. “There has been a sense of resentment among the people about the skyrocketing inflation,” he remarked and asked the incumbent coalition government to provide relief to the have-nots as soon as possible. he also criticized the pTI-led provincial government in Khyber pakhtunkhwa for blocking roads, saying it created problems for transporters, students and traders. The Qwp leader Mr sherpao said that Khyber pakhtunkhwa produces surplus gas and hydel electricity, but despite that its residents are being faced with hours-long outages daily, which is a highly condemnable act.