England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss Sunday and opted to bowl against Pakistan in the final clash of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

The Green Shirts are facing the Englishmen today at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The match will start at 1pm (PST).

The final match between the two teams is threatened by rain in the host city as intermittent showers are likely during the finale of the short-format tournament.

According to the weather forecast, the chances of showers have dropped from 95% to 46% in the city today. The chances of showers dropped to 41% at 7pm and 44% at 8pm. Melbourne will have increased chances — 53% to 65% — of rain from 9pm to 11pm today.