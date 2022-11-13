Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) governing body approved the proposed draft of 20 year Faisalabad Master Plan during its meeting here at FDA complex Committee room. Chairman FDA Mian Waris Aziz presided over the meeting which was attended by parliamentarian Adil Parvez Gujjar, Firdous Rai, Vice Chairman WASA Sh.Shahid Javed, Vice Chairman FDA Kaleemullah Kamoka,technical members Javed Sharif, Yasir Anwar, Majid Husain, Syed Sultan Azam, Khalid Mehmood Gujjar, representatives of Housing, local government, Finance, Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and other concerned officers. The meeting also given approval of estimates of Annual budget 2022-2023 and revised budget 2021-2022 of FDA and WASA. During the meeting, Executive Director Osmani & Company Dr Rafeh briefed about the salient features and proposed boundary of Faisalabad Master Plan. FESCO officers apprised the meeting of the progress of FDA City electrification projects. FDA Director General welcomed the participants and said that the status of this governing body meeting is significant nature and its decisions would help for devising the line of action for organised multidimensional development of Faisalabad city. During the meeting, the different points of Faisalabad Master Plan proposed draft were discussed and approval was given with consensus. The meeting also gave approval of the annual budget of FDA and WASA which were laying pending due to the delay of governing body meeting due to certain reasons. Expressing his views, FDA Chairman Mian Waris Aziz termed the Faisalabad Master Plan is milestone for durable and advanced development of the city as par future requirements. He said that the he had taken the honor as Chairman FDA for having approval of Faisalabad Master Plan proposed draft which would be benefited to meet the socio-economic challenges confronted to the city due to ill planned development and increasing population. He showed displeasure over unnecessary delay in total electrification of FDA City despite provision of required funds. He asked the FESCO officers to accelerate the remaining work of electrification. He stressed upon redressing the issues of FDA City dwellers including improving security system. FDA Director General Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram thanked the governing body members for giving approval of Faisalabad Master Plan proposed draft and annual budget of FDA and WASA. He explained that final draft of master plan had been compiled after holding series of consultative sessions with stakeholders for which parliamentarians, governing body members, divisional and district administrations and other concerned departments extended appreciable cooperation. Other agenda items were also discussed on the occasion and necessary decisions were made with consultation. The technical members gave some proposals for the development and strengthening of FDA/ WASA and assured their full cooperation in this regard.