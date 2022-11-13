Share:

Final of ICC T-20 Cricket World Cup is being played between Pakistan and England at Melbourne on Sunday.

The match will start at 1:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan has qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup Final for the third time.

Pakistan finished runner up in 2007 while won the cup in 2009.

Radio Pakistan will broadcast live commentary on the match over its Medium Wave Network across the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has wished good luck to the green shirts for the final match of T-20 World Cup.

In a tweet, the Minister said that as Pakistan's spectacular performance in T20 World Cup 2022 continues, PTV Sports offers a unique opportunity to cherish every moment of the World Cup Final at live screening in F-9 Park Islamabad.