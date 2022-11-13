Share:

LAHORE - Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President and Sports Coordinator Commissioner Karachi Ghulam Muhammad Khan has been appointed as the focal person of the 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon. Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon held a meeting in this regard, which was attended by Additional Commissioner Dadlo Zuhrani, Syed Jawad Mazhar, DC South Captain (R) Moeed Leghari, AC Abid Qamar Sheikh and AC Sara Amjad while some important decisions were also taken regarding the 4th Commissioner Karachi Marathon. The official announcement in this regard will be made during a press conference. Meanwhile, the Commissioner also congratulated renowned sports journalist Asghar Azeem on being elected as Secretary General of Pakistan Writers Sports Federation (PSWF) and announced to hold a reception in his honor at the Commissioner office. a