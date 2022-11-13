Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Saturday approved two bills of public interest including Punjab Ehsaas Program Bill 2022 and the Punjab Industries (Control on Establishment and Enlargement) (Amendment) Bill 2022. However, Punjab Governor has returned the Punjab Protection of Women against Violence (Amendment) Bill 2022 with suggestions to plug certain loop holes in it with a view to improve it. Muhammad Balighur Rehman has proposed to widen the definition of domestic violence in the bill, while the current bill has a restricted definition. He said that by widening the scope of domestic violence definition, women can be given better access to justice against violence. The Governor said that the bills are being sent directly from the Punjab Assembly in the Governor Secretariat without adopting a proper channel according to a fixed procedure, yet these bills are being entertained and worked on in the public interest in the Governor Secretariat.