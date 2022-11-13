Share:

ISLAMABAD-The government has borrowed Rs808.7 billion from external as well as internal sources during the first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year to bridge the budget deficit.

The government has borrowed Rs778.4 billion from internal sources and net external financing stood at Rs30.4 billion during the July to September period of the current financial year. Pakistan’s gross external financing was recorded at Rs465.232 billion and it repaid Rs434.9 billion against previous loans, which showed that net external financing is Rs30.5 billion during the period under review. The breakup of internal financing showed that the government has borrowed Rs488 billion from the non-bank and Rs290.5 billion from the banking sources. In non-bank loan, the federal government has borrowed Rs 665.550 billion as public debt, Rs3.636 billion as prize bond, Rs120.722 billion as GOP Ijara Sukuk and repaid Rs86.501 billion as government securities during the period under review.

The country’s budget deficit – the gap between federal income and expenditures – was recorded at Rs808. 7 billion during July to September period of 2022-23. Primary balance, which is the difference between government’s revenue and its non-interest expenditure, recorded a surplus of Rs145.26 billion, according to the latest data of the ministry of finance. Pakistan’s overall expenditures were recorded at Rs2.825 trillion in the first quarter of current fiscal year as against the revenues of Rs2.016 trillion leaving deficit at Rs808.7 billion.

It is worth mentioning here that provincial governments have helped the federal government in restricting the budget deficit by not utilizing their budgets. All four provincial governments have recorded budget surplus of Rs218 billion during the first quarter (July to September) of the current fiscal year, which helped the federal government in restricting its fiscal deficit at one percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).